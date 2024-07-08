Didier Deschamps not bothered by ‘boring’ tag ahead of France’s Euro 2024 semi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Didier Deschamps not bothered by ‘boring’ tag ahead of France’s Euro 2024 semi

By Press Association
Didier Deschamps is unconcerned by suggestions France have played “boring” football at Euro 2024 (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Didier Deschamps is unconcerned by suggestions France have played “boring” football at Euro 2024 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Defiant France boss Didier Deschamps has insisted he does not care if people have been “bored” by his Euro 2024 semi-finalists.

Deschamps, who guided his country to World Cup glory in 2018, will send them into battle against in-form Spain in Munich on Tuesday evening with some onlookers less than impressed with the form they have shown in the competition so far.

Asked by a Swedish journalist at his pre-match press conference about accusations his team has played “boring” football, he said: “If you’re getting bored, you know what? Watch another game, that’s fine. You don’t have to watch, it’s fine. It’s a European Championship, it’s very difficult for everyone.

“Up until now, it has not been the same as in the past, but we do have the capability to share emotions, to make lots of French men and women happy though the results that we’ve been pulling out of the bag, especially in a period that has been quite difficult for our country.

“But I’m sorry if the Swedish are getting bored of our football. It doesn’t really bother me that much.”

France, who finished second behind Austria in Group D, have since edged past Belgium and, after a penalty shoot-out, Portugal, and midfielder Adrien Rabiot – back in the fold after suspension – is equally unconcerned as he attempts to exorcise the ghost of World Cup final defeat just over 18 months ago.

Rabiot said: “Whether we’re an interesting team to watch or not, the fact that we’re in the semi-finals speaks for itself. We want to lift the trophy after having got so close to the goal in 2022.”