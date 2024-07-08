Former Liverpool and Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara retires at age of 33

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Liverpool and Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara retires at age of 33

By Press Association
Thiago has called time on his professional career (Mike Egerton/PA)
Thiago has called time on his professional career (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara says he feels “grateful” after announcing his retirement from football.

The 33-year-old became a free agent following the expiration of his Anfield contract after the 2023-24 Premier League season and has decided to hang up his boots rather than seek out a new employer.

The ex-Spain international, who won 46 caps, took to X to announce the decision he came to after four injury-plagued years with the Reds.

He wrote: “I will always be willing to give back what I have been given and I am grateful for the time I have enjoyed.

“Thank you, football. And to all who accompanied me and made me a better player and person along the way. See you soon, Thiago.”

Thiago emerged through the youth ranks at Barcelona and properly broke into the first team during the 2010-11 campaign, which saw his side claim both the LaLiga and Champions League trophies.

Alcantara in an all-red Liverpool kit with his hands on his head in frustration
Thiago was plagued by injuries during his four years at Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)

Another Spanish title, a FIFA Club World Cup and a Copa del Rey followed over his next two seasons at the Spanish outfit before he moved to the Bundesliga, joining Bayern Munich in 2013.

Bayern lifted the Bundesliga title in each of his seven campaigns with the club, as well as four German Cups and another Club World Cup and their Champions League victory during the 2019-20 campaign.

Thiago joined Liverpool in September 2020 and made 98 appearances for the Reds but featured for just six minutes of their most recent Premier League campaign.