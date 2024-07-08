Wimbledon day eight: Novak Djokovic turns on Centre Court crowd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wimbledon day eight: Novak Djokovic turns on Centre Court crowd

By Press Association
Novak Djokovic pretends to play a violin after beating Holger Rune (Mike Egerton/PA)
Novak Djokovic pretends to play a violin after beating Holger Rune (Mike Egerton/PA)

Novak Djokovic wrapped up a dramatic day eight at Wimbledon with a straight-sets win over Holger Rune before he turned on the Centre Court crowd.

The seven-time champion took exception to spectators that he claimed were disrespectful when they repeatedly chanted the name of his opponent in a 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory, which sets up a quarter-final with Alex De Minaur.

De Minaur was involved in an injury scare during his success over Arthur Fils, while Taylor Fritz fought back from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev in a Monday night thriller.

There were rapid wins and a retirement in the women’s section, with 2022 winner Elena Rybakina through after Anna Kalinskaya had to withdraw mid-match and Ukraine’s Elena Svitolina clinched an emotional 6-2 6-1 victory over Wang Xinyu on the same day a Russian missile struck a children’s hospital in Kyiv.

Post of the day

Picture of the day

Quote of the day

Brit watch

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Wimbledon baby boom

Days after former quarter-finalist Alison Riske-Amritraj welcomed her first child into the world, double Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova revealed she had given birth to a baby boy on Sunday.

Kvitova steamrolled to 2011 and 2014 successes at the All England Club but was not able to make a 16th main-drawn appearance at the grand slam this year due to her pregnancy.

And two days after the 10-year anniversary of her second Wimbledon title, Kvitova has even more reason to celebrate the month of July following the arrival of son Petr.