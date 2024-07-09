Wimbledon day nine: Sinner and Alcaraz face stern tests in quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Wimbledon day nine: Sinner and Alcaraz face stern tests in quarter-finals

By Press Association
Jannik Sinner, left, and Carlos Alcaraz, right (PA)
Jannik Sinner, left, and Carlos Alcaraz, right (PA)

Wimbledon’s quarter-finals get under way on Tuesday with Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz facing stern tests.

The duo have been on a semi-final collision course since they were paired in the same half of the draw, but their championship mettle will first be tested by fifth seed Daniil Medvedev and American Tommy Paul.

Four first-time quarter-finalists take to the court in the women’s draw on Tuesday, with one of them guaranteed to be in the final.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what is happening on day nine.

Match of the day

Jannik Sinner clenches his fist in celebration
Jannik Sinner has won his last five matches against Daniil Medvedev (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Top seed Jannik Sinner takes on Daniil Medvedev – the man the Italian beat to lift his first grand slam title in January.

Sinner came back from two sets down to beat the Russian in the Australian Open final and record a fifth straight victory over the 2021 US Open champion.

Medvedev, who is six years older than the world number one, had won the first six meetings between the two and hopes recent form can be overturned on Tuesday.

“Look, the funny thing is I lost five times, but if I remember right, four times were really close,” said the world number five.

“Small details make a big difference in tennis. It’s definitely tougher to play him now than before. Again, as I said, the matches were close. I had my chances. I’ll try to use them better this time.”

A blossoming rivalry

Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz goes head-to-head with American 12th seed Tommy Paul for the fifth time in his career.

Each of them have two wins over the other, with all their previous meetings coming on North American hard courts.

And Paul expects there to be fireworks when the pair battle for a semi-final spot.

“We both play a pretty aggressive style of tennis,” the 27-year-old said.

“He’s been playing pretty well and ultra aggressive. It’s fun for people to watch. Honestly, it’s fun to play against. I’m really excited for the match-up.”

Wide open women’s draw

You would have found huge odds pre-tournament on this being the quarter-final line-up in the bottom half of the women’s singles.

Seventh seed Jasmine Paolini, the second-highest-ranked player left in the women’s draw, had never won a match at Wimbledon before this year.

Croatian Donna Vekic had only previously got past the second round in two of her nine visits to the All England Club and the 28-year-old is appearing in only her third grand slam quarter-final.

American Emma Navarro, seeded 19th, is having the best year of her career and has overcome Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff on her way to a first grand slam quarter-final.

And New Zealander Lulu Sun became the first qualifier to reach the women’s quarter-finals in SW19 since Kaia Kanepi in 2010 when she beat Emma Raducanu.

One of these women will be appearing in their first Wimbledon final on Saturday.

Order of play

Daniil Medvedev points to his ear in celebration
Daniil Medvedev is back on Centre Court (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Centre Court from 1.30pm:
Jannik Sinner (1) v Daniil Medvedev (5)
Jasmine Paolini (7) v Emma Navarro (19)
Court One from 1pm:
Lulu Sun (q) v Donna Vekic
Carlos Alcaraz (3) v Tommy Paul (12)

Weather

Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime with highs of 20, according to the Met Office.