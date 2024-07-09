Wigan and Warrington to play Betfred Super League match in Las Vegas next March By Press Association July 9 2024, 8:18 am July 9 2024, 8:18 am Share Wigan and Warrington to play Betfred Super League match in Las Vegas next March Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6530745/wigan-and-warrington-to-play-betfred-super-league-match-in-las-vegas-next-march/ Copy Link The Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will stage a Betfred Super League match next year (PA) Champions Wigan will play Warrington in Las Vegas in a Betfred Super League match next year, the Rugby Football League has announced. England’s women’s side will also play a Test match against Australia in the Nevada city on the same day, along with two fixtures from the NRL competition. The matches will take place on March 1 at the Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Raiders and 2024 Super Bowl venue.