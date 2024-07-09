Nottingham Forest to make women’s team fully professional from 2025-26

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Nottingham Forest to make women’s team fully professional from 2025-26

By Press Association
Nottingham Forest have announced plans to become a full-time professional football club (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nottingham Forest have announced plans to become a full-time professional football club (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nottingham Forest will move to a full-time professional model from the 2025-2026 season.

Ahead of the upcoming 2024-2025 campaign, Forest confirmed that their first team will have 18-full time professional players alongside a “small number of part-time players”, before becoming fully professional by 2025.

Nottingham Forest players attempting a tackle
Nottingham Forest Women will become a full-time professional football club (Mike Egerton/PA)

Forest currently ply their trade in the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division, the third tier in the women’s football pyramid, and will play their 11 home games at the City Ground next season.

Speaking about Forest’s plans to go professional, head of women and girls football Amber Wildgust told the club website: “The move to a full-time model has been driven by significant investment and the unwavering support from our owner.

“It highlights our ambition as a club and our commitment to breaking into the FA Women’s Championship and fulfilling our vision of progressing to the Women’s Super League.

Amber Wildgust at an event panel
Amber Wildgust described Forest’s plans as an “exciting time” at the club (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Alongside this, we are excited about the improvements to our girls’ academy, which aims to diversify the talent pool, increase contact time, and contribute to the owner’s ‘Vision for Sport’ initiatives, cultivating homegrown Nottingham talent.

“It is an exciting time at the club for women’s and girls’ sports as we embark on this ambitious step alongside the Nottingham Forest netball team.”