Craig Bellamy confirmed as Wales’ new head coach

By Press Association
Craig Bellamy has been appointed Wales head coach on a deal until 2028 (Steven Paston/PA)
Craig Bellamy has been appointed Wales head coach on a deal until 2028, replacing Rob Page who was sacked following the team’s failure to qualify for Euro 2024.

The 44-year-old leaves Burnley where he was assistant to former boss Vincent Kompany last season in the Premier League.

He was made acting head coach at Turf Moor when Kompany left to join Bayern Munich in May but departs to take charge of the national team he represented 78 times as a player between 1998 and 2014.

The former Liverpool and Manchester City forward said: “I will give my full commitment to develop this team and I am passionate to bring continued success into Welsh football.

“I can’t wait to get started with our Nations League games in September.”

It is Bellamy’s first senior appointment, having previously been Under-21 coach at Anderlecht before following his former City team-mate to serve as his number two at Burnley.

His first game in charge will be against Turkey in Cardiff when the Nations League begins on September 6 followed by a trip to face Montenegro in Podgorica three days later.

He takes over with the team having failed to reach a third successive European Championship finals, beaten on penalties by Poland in a play-off in March, the first time they have missed out on qualification since 2012.

In 2022, his predecessor Page led the side to a first World Cup appearance since 1958, exiting at the group stage in Qatar, having previously reached the last 16 of Euro 2020 after taking over from Ryan Giggs.

The FAW’s chief football officer, Dr David Adams, said: “I am absolutely delighted to announce Craig as our new head coach.

“We undertook a thorough recruitment process for the new men’s national team head coach and Craig was identified as the standout candidate.

Craig Bellamy playing for Wales in a 2014 World Cup qualifier
Craig Bellamy was capped 78 times by Wales (John Walton/PA)

“We are all looking forward to the Nations League games and working with Craig to deliver success for Welsh Football.”

Also reportedly considered for the role were former Arsenal striker and France World Cup-winner Thierry Henry, as well as his former international team-mate Willy Sagnol, who led Georgia to the last 16 of Euro 2024.

Bellamy leaves Turf Moor with the club’s blessing, with chairman Alan Pace saying: “I want to thank Craig for all his hard work during his time at Burnley and wish him the best for his new position as Wales manager.

“Craig has been a very important part of our wonderful journey the last two years. I’ve admired his leadership, knowledge and passion.”