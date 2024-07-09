Jannik Sinner out of Wimbledon after losing five-setter with Daniil Medvedev

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jannik Sinner out of Wimbledon after losing five-setter with Daniil Medvedev

By Press Association
Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner shake hands (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner shake hands (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Daniil Medvedev overcame a struggling Jannik Sinner to dump the world number one out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals.

Sinner appeared to be feeling unwell, holding his head in his hands after calling the doctor early in the third set and being helped off court for a medical time-out.

A possible retirement looked on the cards but Sinner gradually improved on the resumption and may have won the match had he taken one of two set points in the third.

He managed to forced a deciding set but it was Medvedev who eventually claimed a 6-7 (7) 6-4 7-6 (4) 2-6 6-3 victory after exactly four hours.

The fifth seed, who has now matched his best Wimbledon run from last year, said: “I knew if I want to beat Jannik, it needed to be a tough match. I felt at one moment he was not feeling that good but I knew it could still get away. It was great points, great match, and I’m really happy.”

This was a rematch of the Australian Open final, where Medvedev had led by two sets to love only for Sinner to battle back and claim his first grand slam title.

Jannik Sinner consults the doctor
Jannik Sinner consults the doctor (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Having lost his first six matches against the Russian, Sinner went into this encounter looking to even the head-to-head.

The Centre Court roof magnified the crispness of the ball striking as the two men went toe-to-toe in an opening set full of long rallies, dragging each other from one corner to the other.

Neither man even threatened a break and nerves were on show in the tie-break. Both men double-faulted, Sinner at 5-5, but Medvedev missed two routine forehands and then double-faulted again on the Italian’s second opportunity.

The first signs that all was not well with Sinner came in the third game of the second set when, as rain hammered on the roof, Medvedev took advantage of lacklustre play from the top seed to break for the first time.

Sinner withstood more break points at 2-4 but, when he dropped serve again at 1-1 in the third, it was clear the 22-year-old was in trouble.

It appeared he may not be able to continue at all when he was led off court by the doctor but he walked gingerly back several minutes later and resumed.

The Italian still did not look at all well, walking very slowly between points, and he set about trying to shorten the points, mixing win-or-bust groundstrokes with drop shots.

It was enough to keep him in touch until Medvedev served for the third set, where the assurance the fifth seed had shown suddenly deserted him and from nowhere Sinner broke back.

Daniil Medvedev stretches for a forehand
Daniil Medvedev stretches for a forehand (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The resurgent Italian, who was wrapping an ice towel around his neck between games, then had two chances to clinch the set but Medvedev saved one with an ace before Sinner’s backhand struck the net.

Another ace gave Medvedev the tie-break to put him a big step closer to the semi-finals only for Sinner to come surging back in a quick fourth set and send the contest to a decider.

The top seed now seemed the favourite but the momentum switched once again in the fourth game when, having saved two break points, Sinner netted a forehand.

And Medvedev was nerveless serving out his best victory at Wimbledon to reach a ninth grand slam semi-final.