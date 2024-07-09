John McEnroe backs Novak Djokovic in spat with Centre Court crowd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

John McEnroe backs Novak Djokovic in spat with Centre Court crowd

By Press Association
Novak Djokovic took issue with some members of the Centre Court crowd (Mike Egerton/PA0
John McEnroe believes Novak Djokovic had every right to take a swipe at the Centre Court crowd at Wimbledon.

Djokovic claimed some spectators disrespected him during his straight-sets win over Holger Rune on Monday night by repeatedly chanting the young Dane’s surname.

During a heated on-court interview, the seven-time champion said: “Well, to all the fans that had respect and stayed here tonight thank you very much from the bottom of my heart, I appreciate it.

“And to all those people that have chosen to disrespect the player, in this case me, have a gooooood night. Gooood night, gooood night. Very good night.”

Three-time champion McEnroe, who had his fair share of run-ins with crowds during his colourful career, revealed he would have told Djokovic “well done” for calling out the spectators.

The American, speaking as a BBC pundit, continued: “He’s been battling this for his whole career. And yes he feeds off the negative energy and yes I did feed off that at times. But I hated it in a way.

“Do you want people yelling against you, hoping you lose? Just because you’re so good?

John McEnroe defended Novak Djokovic (Mike Egerton/PA)

“They start pulling for the other guy for no other reason than you’re so good. That’s the reason people go against him.

“He’s like Darth Vader, compared to two of the biggest class acts to play tennis, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Who can compare to them in terms of the way people love them? Nobody.

“Then this guy Djokovic has the nerve to come in and break up the party. And says ‘how about respecting me?’

“Here’s a guy who had a surgery a month ago. The odds were 10 or 20 per cent that he would even play this tournament.

“He’s thinking ‘I’m helping this tournament’, which he is, and ‘why don’t I get some love when I’m playing a guy who’s 15 in the world and who hasn’t done a damn thing’ compared to him?

“There were maybe a handful of Danish people going ‘Rune’ and I get that people want to see a good match. But you have to respect the greatness that you see.

“I admire the guts that he had to say it there. That takes something, because that’s in a way going to put more people against him.

“He doesn’t deserve that at this stage. We need him, he’s been too great for our game.”

Djokovic later walked out of a BBC interview after tiring of being questioned over his reaction to the crowd.