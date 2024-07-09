Jannik Sinner hit by illness in five-set defeat to Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jannik Sinner hit by illness in five-set defeat to Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon

By Press Association
Jannik Sinner struggled with illness against Daniil Medvedev (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jannik Sinner struggled with illness against Daniil Medvedev (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Jannik Sinner was left ruing a badly-timed bout of illness after ailing during a five-set loss to Daniil Medvedev in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

The world number one held his head in his hands after calling the doctor early in the third set and was helped off court for a medical time-out.

A possible retirement looked on the cards but Sinner gradually improved on the resumption and may have won the match had he taken one of two set points in the third.

He managed to force a deciding set but it was Medvedev who eventually claimed a 6-7 (7) 6-4 7-6 (4) 2-6 6-3 victory after exactly four hours.

Sinner said: “Already this morning I didn’t feel great. I had some problems. Then, with the fatigue, it was tough. I was dizzy quite a lot. Actually off court I had a little bit the toughest time maybe.

“I didn’t want to go off. The physio told me better to take some time because he watched me and I didn’t seem in shape to play. It was not an easy moment. I tried to fight with what I had today.”

The Italian was determined to finish the match and shocked himself that he came so close to winning.

Jannik Sinner consults the doctor
Jannik Sinner consults the doctor (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I was also surprised that I pushed the match longer,” he said. “I don’t want to retire if it’s only a little bit of illness or sick or whatever. I was still in shape to play somehow.

“The fifth set I felt a little bit better again. Today the energy level was not consistent. Like this, it’s also not easy to handle the situations on the court.

“I was never thinking about retiring. For sure the crowd helped me a lot, trying to push me. You don’t want to retire in a quarter-final of a grand slam.”

Sinner had won his previous five matches against Medvedev, including coming from two sets down in the Australian Open final, and he went into the clash as the favourite.

“I felt like I was playing some good tennis,” said Sinner. “I had tough opponents to reach this point. But it also gives you confidence when you beat certain players.

“It’s tough because I felt like that I was feeling the ball in a very positive way. Also today I tried. Just the ending was not what I wanted.”

Sinner had edged a very tight first set, taking it 9-7 on a tie-break after Medvedev double-faulted, but he began to look off colour during the second set and called the doctor after dropping serve to trail 2-1 in the third.

Daniil Medvedev stretches for a forehand
Daniil Medvedev stretches for a forehand (PA)

On the resumption he tried to shorten the points, frequently deploying the drop shot, and he got his reward for staying in touch when Medvedev played a loose game serving for the set at 5-4.

Sinner then had two set points in the Russian’s next service game but missed a makeable backhand on the second and it was Medvedev who took the tie-break this time, sealing it with an ace.

The momentum swung again when Sinner clinched a quick fourth but it was Medvedev who was stronger in the big moments in the decider.

The fifth seed has already equalled his best run at Wimbledon and, if he is to go further, he will have to reverse the result of last year’s semi-final when he takes on Carlos Alcaraz on Friday.

Daniil Medvedev, left, congratulates Carlos Alcaraz
Daniil Medvedev, left, was beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in last year’s semi-final (Victoria Jones/PA)

Medvedev said: “For me, what was important today is I lost five times to him. It was important to come out today and show that, look, we’re going to play probably many more times if we are both on tour, probably semis, quarters, finals, whatever.

“It was important to just show I’m always going to be there, I’m always going to fight, I’m always going to try to make your life difficult. Maybe you’re going to win more, maybe I’m going to win more, I don’t know, but I’m going to fight.

“That’s the same with Carlos last year in the US Open. That’s going to be the same with Carlos in a couple of days.”