Wimbledon day nine: Daniil Medvedev knocks out world number one Jannik Sinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Wimbledon day nine: Daniil Medvedev knocks out world number one Jannik Sinner

By Press Association
Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner, left, after a Centre Court battle at Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner, left, after a Centre Court battle at Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

World number one Jannik Sinner bowed out of Wimbledon on day nine of the Championships, but reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz roared through to the last four and Jasmine Paolini continues to fly the flag for Italy.

Sinner suffered with an illness during a five-set loss to Daniil Medvedev on Centre Court, which prevented the prospect of a fourth grand slam meeting between him and Alcaraz.

Alcaraz powered past Tommy Paul after a slow start against the Queen’s Club champion on Court One, which had played host to Donna Vekic’s two-hour-and-eight-minute battle with Lulu Sun.

The remarkable journey of qualifier Sun ended after a three-set loss but Vekic toasted a maiden last-four appearance at a grand slam at the 43rd time of asking. Paolini lies in wait after she ruthlessly dismantled Emma Navarro.

Post of the day

Picture of the day

Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner during a medical time out against Daniil Medvedev (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Quote of the day

Brit watch

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

From Drench Open to Wet Wimbledon

After a deluge of rain at the French Open last month, many would have hoped for sun during the Championships, especially with them being scheduled solely in July this year.

However, a wet Wimbledon has followed with rain on every day and it has caused chaos for organisers. It led on Tuesday for a revision to the scheduled mixed doubles final, which will now take place on Sunday.

Play on the outside courts on Wednesday will also begin half an hour earlier with a start time of 10.30am as All England Club chiefs desperately try to get the schedule back on track.