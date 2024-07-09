England hit New Zealand for six in rain-affected T20 match at Hove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England hit New Zealand for six in rain-affected T20 match at Hove

By Press Association
Alice Capsey top-scored for England (Gareth Fuller/PA)
England demonstrated their firepower as they defeated New Zealand in a shootout at Hove to go 2-0 up in the five-match T20 series.

Throwing caution to the wind in a contest initially reduced to nine overs per side after the start was delayed by two hours due to rain, England clouted five sixes to run up a total of 89 for six.

Alice Capsey cleared the rope twice as she top-scored with 28 off 15 balls in an England innings replete with cameos, while Nat Sciver-Brunt belted Lea Tahuhu out of the ground with one monster hit.

New Zealand were unable to match their opponents and had been restricted to 42 for five after 6.4 overs when another downpour proved terminal.

Because enough overs had been bowled, England won by 23 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method and they can guarantee a series win in Canterbury on Thursday.

Maia Bouchier set the tone for England with a six in the first over while she added another three fours in a sparky 23 off 15 deliveries before holing out although no momentum was lost thanks to Capsey.

The 19-year-old got off the mark with a four then launched Jess Kerr and Leigh Kasperek over the rope, either side of Sciver-Brunt munching Tahuhu for the biggest six of the match.

Heather Knight struck 15 off eight balls before Sophie Ecclestone made sure the hosts, who took between seven and 12 runs off every over, finished with a flourish as she cracked her lone delivery over long-on.

Lauren Bell justified her inclusion as England went with the extra seamer after selecting four spinners in their series-opening win at the Ageas Bowl by accounting for New Zealand captain Sophie Devine at the start of the chase.

Dragging her length back, Bell tucked up Devine for room and the opener’s ill-judged pull was well caught low down by Capsey, who took another fine catch when Amelia Kerr clipped to midwicket.

Brooke Halliday thumped New Zealand’s lone six after Sciver-Brunt spilled a catch over the boundary rope before she was lbw to Charlie Dean, who had two wickets in her lone over when Suzie Bates reverse swept to Sarah Glenn.

When Jess Kerr offered catching practice off Ecclestone, New Zealand had slipped to 32 for five before another shower brought a truncated finish.