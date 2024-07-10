Football rumours: Juventus circle Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho

What the papers say

Sky Sports report that Serie A giants Juventus are still keen on signing Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho.

While in France, some Marseille fans are calling on their club to end interest in Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, according to the Mirror.

Mason Greenwood spent last season on loan at Getafe (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Also from the Mirror, the Old Trafford club are keen to approach Fenerbahce over a deal for Arsenal target Ferdi Kadioglu.

Social media round-up

🚨⚪️ Real Madrid remain very relaxed and calm on Leny Yoro case even after Man United bid. Real are aware of Yoro’s preference to join them; deal to be done this summer at their conditions, below €60m… …or happy to wait until June 2025 to sign Yoro as free agent. pic.twitter.com/pIumZw2Sik — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2024

🚨🇪🇸 €60m release clause into Dani Olmo’s contract at RB Leipzig expires on Monday, July 15. pic.twitter.com/iLndUPbN0k — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2024

Players to watch

Karim Adeyemi: Chelsea are in talks with Borussia Dortmund to cinch a deal for the 22-year-old Germany forward, according to Bild.

Could Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi be heading to London? (Joe Giddens/PA)

Etienne Youte Kinkoue: Nottingham Forest and Wolves are both interested in the 22-year-old French defender, reports Football Insider.

Matthijs De Ligt: Manchester United have verbally agreed terms with the Bayern Munich defender, according to the Manchester Evening News.