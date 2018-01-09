Aberdeen midfielder Greg Tansey joins Ross County on loan until end of season

Aberdeen midfielder Greg Tansey has returned to the Highlands after joining Ross County on loan until the end of the season, the Staggies have announced.

The former Inverness midfielder signed for Pittodrie boss Derek McInnes on a three-year deal last summer but injuries have restricted his Reds appearances to just 10 starts.

The 29-year-old, currently recovering from groin surgery, last played for Aberdeen against Rangers at Ibrox in November.

But County manager Owen Coyle is looking forward to working with the Englishman.

He told the County website: “I am delighted to bring such a talented and experienced player as Greg to the club.

“He has excelled in the Ladbrokes Premiership for a number of years and I look forward to working with him.”

Tansey first joined Caley Thistle in 2011 but left just 12 months later to join Stevenage. However, he returned two years later, just in time to play a part in their victorious 2015 William Hill Scottish Cup campaign.

Dons boss McInnes first tried to lure him to the Granite City in January 2016 but was forced to wait until the summer of 2017 to clinch the midfielder’s signing.

However, with just 14 appearances in total under his belt and stiff competition in the guise of Kenny McLean, Graeme Shinnie and Ryan Christie to contend with for a central midfield berth, Tansey has decided to make his Dingwall switch in order to compete for more regular first-team action.