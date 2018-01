Sign up to our Sport newsletter

Former Kilmarnock manager Lee McCulloch has been appointed assistant manager of Polish top-flight side Lechia Gdansk.

McCulloch will assist manager Adam Owen, a former Rangers fitness coach who still performs that same role with Wales.

Lechia sit 11th in the table and the 39-year-old former Motherwell, Wigan and Rangers player will work alongside former Hearts defender Blazej Augustyn and twins Flavio and Marco Paixao, who previously played for Hamilton.