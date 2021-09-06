No plans to introduce VAR into WSL despite Emma Hayes criticism

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes is set to be disappointed in her request for VAR to be introduced in Women’s Super League in the near future.

Hayes feels players and managers in women’s football are made to feel like “second-class citizens” due to the absence of the technology in the game.

Her comments came after the Blues fell foul of a controversial goal from Beth Mead, who looked offside, in their 3-2 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday.

However, the PA news agency understands the Football Association has no plans to implement video technology any time soon due to the logistical issues.

Given the widespread TV coverage the WSL’s opening weekend received, Hayes believes the women’s game needs to move with the times.

She said: “By putting our product on Sky it gets people to raise the question, why isn’t there VAR?

“We sell our game short – we’ve got used to VAR and goal-line technology so I feel like not having it in the women’s game, I feel like second-class citizens.”

The problem is that teams in the WSL play at National League stadiums – such as West Ham at Dagenham & Redbridge – which cannot accommodate VAR.

It is understood the cost of installing it would be too great across the clubs at this stage of the development of the women’s game.