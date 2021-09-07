Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football English Football

On this day in 2017: Ben Stokes gets his name on second Lord’s honours board

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 6:02 am
Ben Stokes claimed six wickets to get his name on the Lord’s honours board in 2017 (Adam Davy/PA)
All-rounder Ben Stokes became the sixth England cricketer to put himself on the Lord’s honours board for batting and bowling after taking six for 22 against the West Indies on this day in 2017.

Stokes hijacked James Anderson’s headlines as West Indies were bowled out for 123 and England’s all-time leading wicket-taker was left tantalisingly on 499 wickets after a manic first day in the deciding third Test.

The Durham all-rounder came on second-change and took over in an irresistible and unbroken two-hour spell for career-best figures of 14.3-6-22-6, accounting for all-but-one of the last seven wickets to fall for 45 runs.

Asked if it was perhaps the best he had bowled in Test cricket Stokes, who had taken only 10 wickets in his previous six Tests, said: “Yes, I think so.

“Rooty (captain Joe Root) let me bowl for a long time, which I quite enjoy doing.

Ben Stokes appeals for a wicket
Stokes claimed career-best Test figures of six for 22 against West Indies at Lord’s (Nigel French/PA)

“To go out there and bowl the way I did today was a monkey off my back.”

England went on to win by nine wickets and claim the series 2-1, with Stokes top-scoring with 60 in the first innings, while Anderson surpassed 500 Test scalps by taking seven for 42 in West Indies’ second go.

Stokes already had his name on the Lord’s honours board for his 101 against New Zealand in 2015.

