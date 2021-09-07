Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy voted onto ECA executive board

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been voted onto the executive board of the European Club Association, just five months after his club were one of 12 involved in plans to form a breakaway Super League.

Levy will be joined on the board by representatives from Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid, two of the other clubs who were founder members of the league in April which quickly collapsed amid fan outrage and opposition from UEFA, national associations and governments.

Nine of the founder clubs were formally readmitted to the ECA last month after they resigned from the organisation to establish the Super League.

Congratulations to Daniel Levy, Chairman, Tottenham Hotspur who has been elected to the ECA Executive Board

Three clubs – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus – remain committed to the idea of a Super League and are involved in a legal dispute with UEFA. Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli had been the ECA’s chairman, and a member of UEFA’s ruling executive committee, until the attempted breakaway in the spring.

The news of Levy’s election was confirmed on the second day of the ECA’s general assembly in Geneva.