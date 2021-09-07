Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Naby Keita heading home after escaping Guinea’s military coup

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 3:52 pm
Naby Keita has boarded a flight out of Guinea after a military coup in his homeland (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is on his way back to Europe after flying out of Guinea despite the country being in the midst of a military coup.

After borders were closed following the overthrowing of President Alpha Conde, Guinea’s World Cup qualifying opponents Morocco – whose match on Monday was postponed due to the instability – were granted an escort to leave the country.

However, the situation locally remained confusing but the PA news agency understands Keita and some of his team-mates boarded a flight on Tuesday and are heading home.

Liverpool were in constant dialogue with their player and relevant authorities over the last few days and were confident they could get the midfielder back “in a timely manner”.

The Reds play Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday.

