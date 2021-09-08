Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021
Sport / Football / English Football

Ahead of second Man Utd bow, a look at Cristiano Ronaldo’s previous debut days

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 1:24 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his second debut for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his second debut for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo could make his second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle on Saturday after rejoining the club before last month’s transfer deadline.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the Portugal star fared on his previous debut days.

Sporting Lisbon v Inter Milan, Champions League qualifying third round, August 14, 2002

One of football’s great careers got off to a quiet start as a then 17-year-old Ronaldo played the final 32 minutes of a goalless draw in Lisbon. He had been given a place on the bench after impressing in pre-season. Three more substitute appearances followed before he scored twice on his first start for the club in a Primeira Liga game against Moreirense.

Manchester United v Bolton, Premier League, August 16, 2003

Ronaldo shone for United against Bolton
Ronaldo shone for United against Bolton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Then 18, Ronaldo made an immediate impact as he was thrown into the action for the final 29 minutes of a tight contest at Old Trafford which United were edging 1-0. The youngster shone on the left flank and had a hand in three goals as United went on to win 4-0. “It was a marvellous debut,” said boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

Portugal v Kazakhstan, friendly, August 20, 2003

Ronaldo also dazzled as he made his international bow just a few days later. The teenager came on at half-time and almost scored within a minute as he weaved through the defence on a mazy run and tested the goalkeeper with a strong shot. He was influential throughout the rest of the game and soon became an integral figure in a side that reached the final of Euro 2004. Eighteen years later, he is the record goalscorer in international football.

Real Madrid v Deportivo La Coruna, LaLiga, August 29, 2009

Ronaldo had an outstanding record at Real Madrid
Ronaldo had an outstanding record at Real Madrid (Adam Davy/PA)

Spanish giants Real Madrid got a quick return on their then-world record £80million summer investment in Ronaldo as he scored from the penalty spot in a 3-2 win at the Bernabeu. It was the first of a remarkable 451 goals in 438 competitive appearances for the club.

Juventus v Chievo, Serie A, August 18, 2018

Ronaldo did not get on the scoresheet but was involved in a lot of the drama as Juve snatched a last-gasp 3-2 win in his first match for the Turin club. The Portuguese was denied a number of times by veteran goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino before he was penalised for handball in the build-up to what the team thought was a late winner. Fortunately for him, they had time for one more attack and Federico Bernardeschi grabbed a last-minute clincher.

[[title]]

[[text]]

