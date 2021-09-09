Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ralph Hasenhuttl glad to have added strength in depth as Saints absentees rise

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 3:34 pm
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is happy to have strengthened the depth of his squad (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is happy to have strengthened the depth of his squad (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is grateful to have been able to strengthen his squad from the £40million sale of Danny Ings and Jannik Vestergaard as he faces more absentees for the Premier League resumption.

Hasenhuttl has not yet been able to call on midfielder Stuart Armstrong because of a calf injury and Theo Walcott and Shane Long have now been added to the list of players sidelined ahead of the visit of West Ham.

Walcott, who started the first two matches of the season but was an unused substitute against Newcastle immediately prior to the international break, misses out with a minor problem.

Long is still isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 which ruled him out of the Republic of Ireland’s matches against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia, and  although Will Smallbone is set to rejoin team training the weekend may come too soon for him.

Hasenhuttl used the money from the sales of Ings and Vestergaard to bring in a total of seven players with Adam Armstrong and Valentino Livramento having already made an impact.

“In nearly every position we have definitely a good competition. To speak about strengthening in every position was the plan for the summer and I think the signings definitely did this,” said the Saints boss.

“We have a few luxury problems, if you want, but we will need this bigger side for the whole season. We had experiences last season where we were a bit short of alternatives in some moments so that’s the reason why we tried to extend the group a little bit.

“I was happy with the work we did in the summer. Nearly everything that we wanted to do finally happened.

“It helped massively that we got a lot of money for Ingsy and Jannik. This was fundamental for us to be active in the transfer market because we have no owner who gives us a lot of money for buying players, we have to sell players if we want to buy anyone.”

