No new worries for Thomas Frank as Marc Cucurella ready for Brighton debut

Brentford boss Thomas Frank reported no fresh selection concerns following the international break ahead of the Premier League match against Brighton.

Defender Frank Onyeka is back in training following his positive Covid-19 test, but Mads Bech Sorensen (knee) and Josh Dasilva (hip) both continue their recovery.

The Bees signed free agent Mathias Jorgensen on Thursday, but the veteran defender could have to wait for his debut as the one-year deal is subject to confirmation of a work permit and international clearance.

Brighton could hand a debut to new signing Marc Cucurella, the Spanish defender having joined from Getafe ahead of the transfer deadline.

Republic of Ireland forward Aaron Connolly should be fit after sitting out the 1-1 draw against Serbia on Tuesday night because of a glute problem.

Dutch forward Jurgen Locadia is in contention against having recently returned to the club following 15 months on loan in the Major League Soccer at FC Cincinnati, while Dan Burn (knee) and Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) both continue their rehabilitation.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Norgaard, Mbeumo, Janelt, Canos, Ghoddos, Toney, Fernandez, Thompson, Stevens, Onyeka, Jensen, Wissa, Baptiste, Bidstrup, Forss, Dervisoglu

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Cucurella, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Maupay, Trossard, Steele, Duffy, Veltman, Mwepu, Alzate, Richards, Connolly, Welbeck, Zeqiri, Locadia