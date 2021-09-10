Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football English Football

Thomas Partey set for first appearance of season as Arsenal host Norwich

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 2:32 pm
Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is expected to face the Canaries (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is expected to face the Canaries (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Arsenal have Thomas Partey available for the first time this season as they welcome fellow early Premier League strugglers Norwich on Saturday.

The midfielder has been absent with an ankle injury, but his return to fitness is timely given Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) is out and Granit Xhaka is banned following his red card at Manchester City.

Central defensive pair Ben White (Covid) and Gabriel Magalhaes (knee) are also back in contention, as is Eddie Nketiah, who has been missing with an ankle issue. New signing Takehiro Tomiyasu could make his debut after gaining his work permit.

Norwich will check on several players returning from international duty ahead of their trip to the Emirates Stadium.

American forward Joshua Sargent has to shake off jet-lag as well as monitoring his hamstrings after a trans-Atlantic flight, while Greek winger Christos Tzolis (calf) also faces a late fitness check.

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean (knee) has been able to train again, but full-back Dimitris Giannoulis (back) and centre-half Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) are both out. New signings Ozan Kabak and Mathias Normann could both be involved, while Bali Mumba (knee) and full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) continue their own rehabilitation.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Chambers, Cedric, Mari, Holding, Gabriel, White, Tierney, Tavares, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Partey, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Balogun, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Gilmour, Cantwell, Rashica, Lees-Melou, McLean, Pukki, Gunn, Kabak, Omobamidele, Normann, Rupp, Dowell, Sorensen, Sargent, Idah, Tzolis.

