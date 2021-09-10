Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football English Football

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira plays down Tottenham rivalry talk

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 2:56 pm
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira will face Tottenham for the first time as a manager on Saturday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira will face Tottenham for the first time as a manager on Saturday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has played down his rivalry with Tottenham but admitted former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry is on a different level to the “fantastic” Harry Kane.

The Eagles boss spent nine seasons with the Gunners and won three Premier League titles, including one as captain which was clinched at the old home of Spurs in 2004.

Vieira will face Tottenham for the first time as a manager on Saturday and despite repeated questions during his pre-game press conference was eager to insist he bears no ill feelings towards Arsenal’s fiercest rivals.

A challenge for the 45-year-old’s team will be to stop England captain Kane, who has scored 166 Premier League goals and is nine off Henry’s top-flight record.

“Kane can finish inside box, outside box, he can create chances. He is a modern number nine and can change position,” Vieira said when asked about the Spurs striker in comparison to his old team-mate.

“But Thierry Henry, I am sorry he is in a different level. I love Kane, he is a fantastic player but Thierry is still Thierry.”

Vieira is still waiting for a first win in charge of the Eagles, but saw his side produce an encouraging display to draw 2-2 away to West Ham before the international break.

Quizzed on if it would mean more to claim a maiden win as Palace boss against Tottenham, the former midfielder was keen not to be drawn into that debate.

He added: “No, no, no, no. I am not a player anymore so this kind of rivalry between Arsenal and Tottenham is in the past.

“The fact I used to play for Arsenal against Tottenham, it is not important for me and will not be important tomorrow.

“It is an important game. We play at home and we want to do well, want to win and take the three points.”

Spurs have made a great start to life under Nuno Espirito Santo, who was strongly linked with the vacant position at Palace in the summer before he accepted the role at the north London club.

Three consecutive 1-0 wins has Tottenham at the Premier League summit and Vieira praised the job of his opposite number

“He is doing fantastically well. When you start in a new club, you win the first three games and didn’t concede a goal, it is difficult to do better than that,” the Eagles boss admitted.

“It will be a really good challenge for us. We went to West Ham, a difficult place, and played with a lot of personality. Now the challenge will be the same.

“We are playing the team that are top at the moment, who are playing well. I am really looking forward to it and we are ready to give them a good game.”

Palace had a busy end to the transfer window, signing midfielder Will Hughes and forward Odsonne Edouard from Watford and Celtic respectively.

The duo are in line to be involved against Spurs and summer recruit Michael Olise could also feature after he returned to training recently following a back injury.

Chairman Steve Parish described the club’s transfer business as a nine out of 10 with nine first-teamers moved on and seven players brought in.

Vieira said: “I believe we are still a little bit short in some places. We wanted to do a little bit more business and we couldn’t do it, but overall I am really satisfied with the business that we did.

“We bring in some young talent and I think we have the squad that can compete in the Premier League.”

