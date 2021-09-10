Shane Long ruled out for Southampton after positive Covid test

Southampton striker Shane Long is unavailable for the visit of West Ham after a positive Covid test while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Winger Theo Walcott also misses out with a minor problem, while midfielder Stuart Armstrong continues his recovery from a calf injury which has delayed his start to the season.

Midfielder Will Smallbone has rejoined team training but is not in consideration for the weekend.

West Ham boss David Moyes could hand debuts to Kurt Zouma, Nikola Vlasic and Alex Kral on the south coast.

France defender Zouma cost around £30million from rivals Chelsea late last month, while creative Croatia midfielder Vlasic arrived from CSKA Moscow on deadline day for a reported £27m.

Czech defensive midfielder Kral, 23, also joined on August 31, agreeing a loan switch from Spartak Moscow. Arthur Masuaku (knee) has returned to training and will be assessed.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Livramento, Stephens, Salisu, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Djenepo, Adams, A Armstrong, Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Lyanco, Valery, Diallo, Tella, Redmond, Elyounoussi.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio, Areola, Fredericks, Diop, Baptiste, Johnson, Noble, Coventry, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Masuaku, Zouma, Kral, Vlasic.