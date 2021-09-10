Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jadon Sancho could start for Manchester United against Newcastle

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 4:12 pm
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho could make his first home start against Newcastle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho could make his first home start against Newcastle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho could make his first Old Trafford start this weekend despite withdrawing from the England squad through injury.

Having appeared against Leeds and Southampton from the bench, the winger made his first United start since his £73million switch from Borussia Dortmund in the 1-0 win at Wolves before the international break.

Sancho’s hopes of playing against Newcastle on Saturday appeared in doubt after withdrawing from the England squad last weekend after picking up a minor knock in training.

But United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the 21-year-old is available for selection against the Magpies after overcoming an ankle complaint.

“Jadon’s come back in of course with a minor knock but he’s trained the last couple of days,” the Norwegian said.

“Disappointed that he couldn’t play for England of course but determined to be fit and he’s available so that’s a positive.”

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his second United debut on Saturday, when Dean Henderson could be involved having overcome prolonged fatigue brought on by contracting Covid-19 in July.

“Dean has not got the after-effects of the tiredness anymore, so that’s been very positive,” Solskjaer said.

“(Alex) Telles is not 100 per cent yet, still a few weeks, and Scott (McTominay) has recovered very quickly from the operation.

“If he’s going to play or not, I’m not sure but probably not depending on who we’ve got available and who we can use.”

Solskjaer’s comment on McTominay was a nod to Fred, who may be blocked from featuring for United.

Brazil have requested to FIFA that their Premier League-based players do not participate as the row over their refusal to release them for international duty continues.

“I think it’s a lose, lose, lose situation for everyone – national teams, players, clubs,” Solskjaer said. “It’s been a farce…

“For me, I’m disappointed with the whole thing. Common sense might not be so common anymore and we need to prepare a game without Fred.”

