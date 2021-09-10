Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chelsea boss Emma Hayes will not underestimate big-spending Everton this weekend

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 5:22 pm
Emma Hayes saw her Chelsea side lose the opening match of their WSL title defence last week (Adam Ihse/PA)
Emma Hayes saw her Chelsea side lose the opening match of their WSL title defence last week (Adam Ihse/PA)

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes will not be underestimating big-spending Everton this weekend despite their heavy loss to Manchester City in their opening Women’s Super League fixture of the new season.

Toni Duggan rejoining the club from Atletico Madrid was a standout deal for Everton this summer – but boss Willie Kirk also brought in a host of other talent.

That included a club-record deal to sign Sweden international Hanna Bennison as well as landing three-time Serie A winner Aurora Galli.

Despite such outlays, Everton were humbled 4-0 by Manchester City at Goodison Park last Saturday.

Defending WSL champions Chelsea, who also lost their opener away at Arsenal, are next up and Blues boss Hayes is not expecting an easy ride.

“I think it was just a 10 to 15-minute period…the second half, I thought it was a much different game,” she replied when asked what she made of Everton’s defeat.

Arsenal v Chelsea in the WSL opener
Chelsea suffered defeat at Arsenal in their league opener (Mike Egerton/PA)

Asked if the Toffees should be aiming to put themselves in among the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal this season, Hayes added: “They’d hope so, especially the amount of money they’ve spent.

“I’m sure Willie will expect that of his group and I think you’ll see that with the amount of football on show for everybody this year. I’m sure there will be some indifferent results throughout the season.

“Yes, of course Arsenal started the fastest, but we are one game in.”

With just one game being played, Hayes is not one to panic at the fact her Chelsea side lost 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium last Sunday.

“As always they are a great group,” she said of the mood in training this week.

“They’re brilliant and it is just one game of the season, it’s a long way to go. We have had really good sessions.

“It is great to have all the players back together in the last couple of weeks so (we are) just preparing as we normally would and just looking forward to being back with our home fans on Sunday.”

