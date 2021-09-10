Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Max Aarons says Norwich can prove they belong in the Premier League

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 10:34 pm Updated: September 11, 2021, 7:03 am
Max Aarons is confident Norwich can compete this year. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Max Aarons has insisted Norwich can end their wretched run and finally prove they belong in the Premier League.

The Canaries have lost their last 13 top flight games – including the final 10 of their limp and failed attempt to avoid the drop in 2019-20.

They go to Arsenal on Saturday in an unlikely basement battle with the winless Gunners the only team keeping Norwich off the bottom.

City have conceded 10 goals in their opening three defeats this term but, after spending around £50million this summer, Aarons believes they have what it takes to recover.

“I really think as a team at Norwich we can really give it a good go and start to hurt teams,” he said.

“We had a tough start but I think we can now put our foot down and lay a marker down.

“It’s been a tough start to the season, we’ve played some very good teams, but I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.

“It’s my fourth now, professionally, and I definitely feel mature as a player. This time around in the Premier League I know what I’m up against and I feel a lot more solid.

“With them (Arsenal) playing at home and them not having the best start to the season as well, I think it’s a really, really big game for both teams.

“We’ll go there believing we can get three points. It will be a really good test for us. Hopefully we can put our foot down and start getting points.”

Aarons has returned to the Canaries after played in England Under-21s’ 2-0 Euro 2023 qualifying win over Kosovo on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old is among a host of young talented English right-backs and also has Southampton’s Tino Livramento for company with the Young Lions.

He has ambitions of breaking into Gareth Southgate’s senior squad but knows the challenges he faces.

“There is a lot of competition for places but any position in the England set-up is going to have massive competition,” said Aarons.

“That will lead everyone to make sure they are performing for their clubs and then also when they come away with England to be at their best as well.

“No-one can take their foot off the gas. It will push everyone to really compete.

“I enjoy that and I think the other lads would say the same.

“I’ve got goals of being in the England senior set-up so as long as I keep working hard for my club and playing well here with the Under-21s, hopefully that will be achievable.”

