On this day in 2017: Crystal Palace sack Frank De Boer after four league games

Crystal Palace sacked manager Frank De Boer on this day in 2017 after just four Premier League games in charge.

De Boer, then 47, had been appointed on a three-year contract 77 days earlier as a replacement for Sam Allardyce, who had left after helping Palace avoid relegation the previous season.

Palace lost all four league games and failed to score under De Boer at the start of the 2017/18 season and sat second-bottom in the table.

De Boer left Palace 77 days after being unveiled as their new manager (Steven Paston/PA)

The following day, the Eagles announced the appointment of former England boss Roy Hodgson as the club’s new manager.

De Boer’s brief tenure at Selhurst Park was the shortest Premier League managerial reign at the time in terms of games.

The former Ajax boss had also been sacked from his previous job as Inter Milan manager, in November 2016, after just 85 days.

Palace announced De Boer’s departure after becoming the first team in England’s top division to lose their opening four league fixtures without scoring since Preston in 1924.

De Boer was sacked by Palace the day after his last match ended in a 1-0 defeat at Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)

De Boer’s only win in charge of Palace was in the second round of the Carabao Cup after his side beat Ipswich 2-1.

He was announced as the new head coach of Major League Soccer side Atlanta United in December 2018 and left by mutual consent in July 2020.

The former Ajax and Barcelona defender, who had a brief spell as a player at Rangers in 2004, took charge of Holland’s national team the following September and left the post after their poor display at Euro 2020.