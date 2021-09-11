Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Odsonne Edouard’s dream debut double caps Palace’s win over 10-man Tottenham

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 2:39 pm Updated: September 11, 2021, 2:45 pm
Crystal Palace’s Odsonne Edouard (right) celebrates his first goal for the club (Adam Davy/PA)
Crystal Palace’s Odsonne Edouard (right) celebrates his first goal for the club (Adam Davy/PA)

Odsonne Edouard enjoyed a dream debut as Patrick Vieira celebrated his first win as Crystal Palace manager with more success over 10-man Tottenham in a 3-0 victory.

Former Arsenal midfielder Vieira had seen his side take just one point from their opening three Premier League games, but Wilfried Zaha’s 76th-minute penalty and a debut double for new signing Edouard in the final 10 minutes earned a deserved three points.

Vieira was part of the Gunners team that dominated north London for the best part of a decade and he will have enjoyed ending Spurs’ 100 per cent start to the season with a dominant display.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were under-strength and off the pace in south London and there was no coming back after Japhet Tanganga was sent off just before the hour after picking up two yellow cards in the space of five minutes.

Spurs arrived at Selhurst Park as the only team with a 100 per cent record from their opening three games but the international break did not treat them kindly.

Son Heung-min was one of three players to pick up an injury while Argentinian pair Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso and Colombia’s Davinson Sanchez are in Croatia in order to avoid a hard quarantine following their decision to travel to South America for some World Cup qualifiers last week.

Things got worse in the 12th minute as Eric Dier limped off after he got injured when his captain Hugo Lloris had played a risky pass.

Britain Soccer Premier League
Eric Dier went off early (Alastair Grant/PA)

It left the visitors with a skeleton of the team that had begun the season so well and they struggled to impose themselves on the game as Palace dominated proceedings.

Zaha was proving to be a menace on the left and was at the heart of everything Palace did well.

He had two efforts in quick succession, which were both deflected wide, and then created Palace’s best moment of the first half.

The Ivorian beat Emerson Royal and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and pulled the ball back for Conor Gallagher, but his low shot from close range was kept out by goalkeeper Lloris.

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Conor Gallagher came close to opening the scoring (Adam Davy/PA)

Spurs registered their first shot on goal shortly after the restart as Lucas Moura tested Vicente Guaita’s handling from distance before a real flashpoint at the other end.

With Palace on a quick break, Tanganga cynically wiped out Zaha and the pair immediately clashed, sparking a huge melee.

They were both booked, with Zaha perhaps lucky to escape a red card after appearing to grab his opponent by the face.

Instead it was Tanganga who walked five minutes later after lunging tackle on Jordan Ayew earned him a second yellow card.

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Japhet Tanganga, right, picked up his first yellow card for tussling with Wilfried Zaha (Adam Davy/PA)

That decision gave the hosts further control and they probed for an opener. But in the end they were given a helping hand in breaking the deadlock.

Gallagher’s cross hit the outstretched arm of Ben Davies and the linesman immediately flagged, with Zaha sending Lloris the wrong way from the spot.

Edouard, a deadline day signing from Celtic, settled the game with his first touch after coming off the bench.

Zaha caused more damage down the left and his cross was swept home by the Frenchman.

It soon turned into a great afternoon for Edouard as he made it 3-0 at the end, converting after Gallagher had played him in.

