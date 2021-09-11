Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football English Football

A closer look at Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 5:22 pm Updated: September 11, 2021, 5:31 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo fans at Old Trafford.
Cristiano Ronaldo made his second debut for Manchester United in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Newcastle in the Premier League. Here, the PA news agency looks at how the Portuguese fared.

Impact

Manchester United v Newcastle United – Premier League – Old Trafford
Ronaldo warming up before kick-off.

The occasion was all about Ronaldo as he made his return to the United side after a 12-year absence. His presence certainly energised the crowd and, as he has done throughout his glittering career, he lived up to the billing and delivered with two goals. At times United’s play was laboured but he showed, as expected, that he can raise the level.

On the ball

Manchester United v Newcastle United – Premier League – Old Trafford
Ronaldo takes on the Newcastle defence.

Ronaldo’s opportunities on the ball were perhaps fewer than he would have liked but that did not prevent him making telling contributions. There were a couple of miscues early on but a trademark dribble into the box and shot into the side-netting in the first half underlined his threat. Most of his touches brought a sense of anticipation even though a lot of them were a case of doing the simple things right. When the chance came to run at defenders he looked dangerous and, although Newcastle quelled some of his attacks, they could not completely contain him.

Team play

Manchester United v Newcastle United – Premier League – Old Trafford
Goal! Ronaldo hits his first of the game.

The Portuguese took up the central attacking position as soon as the game kicked off but he often dropped deep to get involved in build-up play or moved out wide to increase attacking options. There were a lot of one-touch passes as he tried to speed up United’s movement and he usually got himself into the right areas whenever the ball was to be delivered into the box. Naturally he was in the right place at the right time to tap in the opening goal from a rebound after Freddie Woodman parried a Mason Greenwood shot.

Set-pieces

Manchester United v Newcastle United – Premier League – Old Trafford
The new signing had little chance to show off his dead ball skills.

There had been some conjecture over whether Ronaldo would get the chance to take free-kicks and penalties and that issue is still to be resolved after United were awarded no set-pieces in dangerous areas on this occasion.

Finishing

Manchester United v Newcastle United – Premier League – Old Trafford
Double trouble for Newcastle as Ronaldo gets his second.

Ronaldo provided a lot of goal threat, firing wide early on and having another couple of efforts blocked. Admittedly his first goal was a simple finish and Woodman might be disappointed to have allowed his second past him but, as usual, he made his own luck.

Overall impression

Manchester United v Newcastle United – Premier League – Old Trafford
Glad you’re back! Ronaldo celebrates with fellow goal-scorer Jesse Lingard.

It would be a stretch to say Ronaldo dominated the game if focusing purely on the action and, goals aside, his performance might have been little to get excited about. Yet his name was certainly still written large all over this game and he delivered when it mattered. His brace was enough to justify the hype after an extraordinary build-up to this ‘homecoming’ and United will hope there is plenty more to come.

