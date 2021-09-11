Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football English Football

Thomas Tuchel hails Romelu Lukaku as the difference as Chelsea beat Aston Villa

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 8:55 pm
Romelu Lukaku starred in Chelsea’s win (Adam Davy/PA)
Thomas Tuchel hailed Romelu Lukaku’s goal-scoring “personality” as central to Chelsea’s unbeaten Premier League start.

Belgium hitman Lukaku fired a fine double for his first Stamford Bridge goals, as the Blues swept past Aston Villa 3-0 in west London.

Mateo Kovacic teed up Lukaku’s first strike then dinked home a neat finish of his own, with Chelsea moving second in the table after three wins and a draw.

Boss Tuchel heaped the praise on £98million summer recruit Lukaku, who has now hit three goals in as many league games for the Blues.

“Today he was the difference, he adds another profile in our squad,” said Tuchel.

“He has the kind of personality and self-confidence, he knows what he’s up to, he wants to score and help the team, and he has the confidence and the composure to do it.

“They were two very difficult goals, there were no easy tap-ins and he made the difference for us to get three points today.

“He adds something to the group that we did not have in this capacity so far.

“So he was very, very good, and we are very happy.”

Lukaku celebrates scoring for Chelsea
Lukaku celebrates scoring for Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Chelsea man Lukaku both bagged a brace in Saturday’s Premier League action, with both forwards having dominated Serie A last term.

Lukaku matched Ronaldo’s United haul, but Tuchel would not be drawn on any potential battle for this term’s golden boot.

Asked who would bag more league goals between Lukaku and Ronaldo, Tuchel said: “I couldn’t care less, as long as Lukaku scores for us!

“Honestly, I know that you would like to have a good answer, but unfortunately I don’t have one.

“Romelu wants to score for Chelsea and that’s exactly what he did today.

“That’s why he’s here, he’s not shy to speak this ambition out loud, because he’s full of confidence and the kind of personality who can handle it. This is what he showed today.”

Saul Niguez made his Chelsea debut after his deadline-day loan switch from Atletico Madrid, but the Spain midfielder struggled and failed to meet the Premier League pace.

Tuchel replaced the 26-year-old at half-time with Jorginho, and admitted that switch proved a difficult call.

“It was a hard decision, but he was struggling, and I take the responsibility for that,” said Tuchel.

“I put him into a difficult match after a national break, and it was hard to adapt to the physicality and in general for him, intensity and high pressing.

“It was also a bit hard for him to adapt to our system. So we thought to give a bit more stability and switch the shape to 5-3-2 in the second half with Jorginho.

“It was a tough one but I hope he can accept it’s on my responsibility. In training he looked like he had no problem to adapt but today was very, very intense. He had some easy ball losses which I thought was very, very unusual for him.

“So before he lost any confidence I thought it best to take him off.”

Dean Smith was left to rue several early missed opportunities, but insisted his Villa side can keep heads held high.

“I’m frustrated with the scoreline, but we didn’t take our moments today,” said Smith.

“We don’t have to come to Chelsea as we would have perhaps two years ago and sat with a deep block and look to counter attack.

“I feel we can actually now go and ask questions, we did that in the first half.

“The second goal, big mistake, took the wind out of our sails somewhat.

“There’s an awful lot of belief in this squad, and we’ll take it forward despite the scoreline today.”

