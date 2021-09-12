Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Conor Coady admits first Wolves win was ‘massively needed’

By Press Association
September 12, 2021, 10:33 am
Conor Coady was finally able to celebrate victory (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Conor Coady admitted Wolves had been “desperate” to break their duck after they claimed their first goal, point and victory of the season with a 2-0 win at Watford.

Hornets defender Francisco Sierralta headed the ball into his own net in the 74th minute to give Wolves the lead, and manager Bruno Lage his maiden Premier League goal in charge of the club.

Substitute Hwang Hee-chan then bundled the ball over the line to double his side’s lead and score his first goal on his debut.

“It’s huge that we’ve got points,” Coady told the club website.

“We knew that we’ve been performing quite well, we’ve been playing some good football, creating chances and doing well, but the most important thing is picking up points.

“We’ve been patient, but we’ve also believed as well. We’ve not stopped believing in what we’ve wanted to do. We’ve been performing well but we understand that, at the end of the day, it’s all about picking up points.

“We were desperate for that win, we’ve spoken about it for weeks because we feel we’ve been a little bit hard done by at times, but it’s about picking up points. That was massive for us.

“It was huge that we came here and not just put on a good performance, but also got the win as well. It was massively deserved but it was also massively needed.”

Xisco Munoz admitted his Watford side need to improve in a number of areas going forward.

“We need to improve with finishing, we need to improve in different situations and we need time and we need work and to have the ability for every day,” he said.

“We want to learn about the situation and to try every day to stay out of our comfort game and to give the best for the team, inside the pitch and outside the pitch.”

