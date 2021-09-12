Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football English Football

Manchester City ready for ‘crazy’ crunch month – Bernardo Silva

By Press Association
September 12, 2021, 12:12 pm
Bernardo Silva (right) struck in the second half as Manchester City beat Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)
Bernardo Silva (right) struck in the second half as Manchester City beat Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)

Bernardo Silva insisted Manchester City are ready for their crunch month after victory at Leicester.

The forward struck in the second half to earn Pep Guardiola’s side a 1-0 Premier League win on Saturday.

It opened a month where they return to the Champions League and start their Carabao Cup defence against Wycombe.

City host RB Leipzig in their first Group A game on Wednesday and travel to Paris St Germain at the end of September, while they also face title rivals Chelsea in the Premier League.

“This month is going to be crazy for us, everyone is ready,” Bernardo told mancity.com.

“There are a lot of different competitions to play, tough games. When you are in this form it is easier to keep going because players have a lot of confidence.

“It was the perfect way to start an important month. The last three games before this we played well, today again.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates
Bernardo scored after 62 minutes to end City’s frustrations (Nick Potts/PA)

“We have to keep up the momentum, winning and winning and winning. We have a lot of players hungry to play minutes.

“It was a really important win, especially because we know how difficult it is to play against Leicester. We know how good they are because we played them in the Community Shield.”

Bernardo scored after 62 minutes to end City’s frustrations after Gabriel Jesus was twice denied by Kasper Schmeichel and Jack Grealish shot over.

The 27-year-old netted from an angle when Joao Cancelo’s drive was blocked by Caglar Soyuncu to leave Schmeichel stranded.

Jamie Vardy (centre) in action for Leicester
Jamie Vardy (centre) had a goal ruled out for Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)

Harvey Barnes hit the crossbar and Jamie Vardy had a goal ruled out for offside early in the second half for the hosts, who have won two and lost two of their opening four games.

Defender Ryan Bertrand said: “We showed great togetherness, great resilience and great passion to keep the ball out.

“They’re a top side, but unfortunately, football does that sometimes. It’s very hard to take.

“We’re looking at each game as it comes. We’re looking to make steps every game in our fitness, our team shape, tactically, in our finishing – we’ll take that as a step forward, although the result wasn’t ideal.”

Bertrand made his league debut for the Foxes after joining on a free from Southampton having recovered from Covid-19.

“We had a great pre-season, everyone was building great fitness,” he told the club’s official website. “I was looking forward to the Wolves game but the virus kicked in and it wiped me out, to be honest – longer than expected.

“It was good to finally get back training and to come and play in front of the fans. It’s good to get those minutes in and hopefully I can build on from here.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal