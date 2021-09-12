Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mohamed Salah brings up century of Premier League goals with strike at Leeds

By Press Association
September 12, 2021, 5:01 pm Updated: September 12, 2021, 5:46 pm
Mohamed Salah has scored his 100th Premier League goal (Joe Giddens/PA)

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah joined an exclusive club by scoring his 100th Premier League goal against Leeds at Elland Road.

The Egypt international reached the landmark in his 162nd top-flight match, making him the fifth-fastest man to reach his century.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Salah’s individual achievement and compares it to the players who have done it before him.

Golden spell

Salah has scored 100 Premier League goals (Mike Egerton/PA)

The majority of Salah’s 100 goals have come for Liverpool, but he actually scored twice in 13 appearances for Chelsea between 2013 and 2015. Following his return to the Premier League in 2017 he has been the model of consistency and averages almost 24 per season over his first four campaigns, which is why his Liverpool record of 98 league goals in 149 matches is so impressive.

Top-five fastest

Only four other players have reached three figures quicker than Salah, Alan Shearer leading the way with a remarkable 100 goals in just 124 matches. There is then a significant gap to Harry Kane (141), Sergio Aguero (147) and Thierry Henry (160). Salah is, however, comfortably the quickest Liverpool striker to a century as Michael Owen reached the milestone in 185 games and Robbie Fowler in 175, while the club’s record goalscorer Ian Rush did so after 168 matches in the pre-Premier League era.

Elite club

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard is one man in Salah’s sights (Peter Byrne/PA)

Salah has become only the 30th person to score 100 Premier League goals but he is likely to progress quickly up the all-time list this season if he maintains his expected progress. One more goal will take him past Matthew Le Tissier and he should comfortably breeze past former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs (109) and ex-Arsenal striker Ian Wright (113). Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard (120) will be in his sights while the only currently active strikers ahead of him now are Kane (166**), Jamie Vardy (120**) and Romelu Lukaku (116**).

