Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football English Football

Andrea Radrizzani hopes to bring elite European football back to Leeds

By Press Association
September 12, 2021, 11:02 pm
Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani wants European football at Elland Road (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani wants European football at Elland Road (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani is hoping to bring European football to an expanded Elland Road inside three years.

Radrizzani’s club are now in their second season back in the Premier League after finally ending a 16-year absence from the top flight by winning promotion from the Championship in 2020.

Leeds impressed by securing a ninth-placed finish last term and, with plans also afoot to increase the stadium’s 37,890 capacity, Radrizzani is now aiming higher.

The Italian told Sky Sports: “Our goal is to maintain (our place) in the league and, if we maintain the league, we can build on the foundation.

“We invested a lot in players last year and this season and I believe the club is going in the right direction to establish itself in the Premier League.

“The dream is to play in European nights in a bigger stadium in two or three – probably three – years.”

Marcelo Bielsa led Leeds back to the top flight
Marcelo Bielsa led Leeds back to the top flight (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manager Marcelo Bielsa has been fundamental to Leeds’ rise and return to the Premier League but the veteran Argentinian, who was appointed in 2018, prefers only to sign contracts for one year at a time.

That has led to fears the club could lose the 66-year-old but Radrizzani insists the club are happy with the arrangement.

“Every year we continue year by year and there is no problem,” he said. “There is a lot of trust and we are working very well together.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal