Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / English Football

Sheffield United sign midfielder Adlene Guedioura on one-year deal

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 1:33 pm
Adlene Guedioura has joined back up with Slavisa Jokanovic at Bramall Lane (Mike Egerton/PA)
Adlene Guedioura has joined back up with Slavisa Jokanovic at Bramall Lane (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sheffield United have signed Algeria midfielder Adlene Guedioura on a one-year contract.

The former Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Watford midfielder, 35, is the Blades’ fifth new signing under manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

Jokanovic told the club’s official website: “Adlene is someone I know really well. He has completed three weeks training with us and I believe he can bring something positive to the team.

“I have worked with him before; he knows many players here, playing against them and he knows the competition. He will be an important man in the dressing room.”

Guedioura, who has made 62 senior appearances for Algeria, is in contention for Tuesday’s home Sky Bet Championship game against Preston.

He added: “It’s something special for me to come back to the UK, so I’m really happy.

“I’d like to thank the manager and the club for allowing me to come to train and have the opportunity to show what I can do.”

Guedioura recently played under Jokanovic in Qatar with Al-Gharafa and has also had previous spells with Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough.

The Blades had previously signed Robin Olsen, Morgan Gibbs-White, Conor Hourihane and Ben Davies this summer following relegation from the Premier League

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal