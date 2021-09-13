Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin set for spell on sidelines

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to be out for “two to three weeks, maybe more”, according to boss Rafael Benitez, due to toe and thigh injuries.

The 24-year-old England international was left out for Monday night’s Premier League match against Burnley, with Benitez providing an update on the player’s fitness via the club’s Twitter account.

The Spaniard said: “He has broken his toe. He was training with problems and playing with pain.

Rafa Benitez has provided an update on Dominic Calvert-Lewin… "He has broken his toe. He was training with problems and playing with pain. He had an injury the other day to his quadriceps and we have to wait two-to-three weeks, maybe more."#EFC 🔵 #EVEBUR pic.twitter.com/AlRPAtEnD1 — Everton (@Everton) September 13, 2021

“He had an injury the other day to his quadriceps and we have to wait two to three weeks, maybe more.”

Calvert-Lewin, the Merseyside club’s leading scorer last season, pulled out of the England squad two weeks ago for this month’s World Cup qualifiers to remain at his club’s Finch Farm training base and be assessed by medical staff.