Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / English Football

Football rumours: Ronaldo’s Old Trafford arrival to prompt Paul Pogba U-turn?

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 7:13 am
Paul Pogba and Sadio Mane’s respective futures are under the spotlight (Martin Rickett/ Mike Egerton/ PA)
Paul Pogba and Sadio Mane’s respective futures are under the spotlight (Martin Rickett/ Mike Egerton/ PA)

What the papers say

Paul Pogba is believed to be thinking of signing a new deal with Manchester United, following Cristiano Ronaldo‘s arrival at Old Trafford. The France midfielder is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, and there has so far been little progress in coming to terms on an extension. But the Daily Star, via The Athletic, says Ronaldo’s arrival and stellar performance in the Red Devils’ 4-1 victory over Newcastle has Pogba considering putting pen to paper on a new contract.

Speaking of extensions, Liverpool are reportedly working to tie Sadio Mane down on long-term deal. The Sun, citing journalist Nicolo Schira, says club bosses are eager to keep the winger at the club until 2025, and are willing to pay the 29-year-old £200,000-a-week in order to make it happen.

The paper also reports Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe wants to make his loan move to Aston Villa permanent. The 23-year-old is currently in the middle of his third loan spell at Villa, and is believed to be thoroughly enjoying his time under manager Dean Smith.

The Daily Mirror, citing Sport Mediaset, says Romelu Lukaku has urged Chelsea to chase former Inter Milan teammates Alessandro Bastoni and Milan Skriniar. The Blues are in need of a new central defender, with Lukaku reportedly recommending the pair to manager Thomas Tuchel.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jude Bellingham: Borussia Dortmund will accept nothing less than 100m euros for the 18-year-old England midfielder, according to Bild.

Mason Mount: 90min says Chelsea are set to offer the 22-year-old a new contract worth around £150,000-a-week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal