Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football English Football

Leeds’ appeal against Pascal Struijk red card rejected by FA

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 10:22 am Updated: September 15, 2021, 10:54 am
Pascal Struijk was sent off in the second half of Leeds’ loss to Liverpool following a challenge on Harvey Elliott (Mike Egerton/PA)
Pascal Struijk was sent off in the second half of Leeds’ loss to Liverpool following a challenge on Harvey Elliott (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leeds’ appeal against the red card shown to Pascal Struijk in Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Liverpool has been unsuccessful, the club have announced.

Struijk was shown a straight red, following a VAR review, for a challenge on Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott in the second half of the Premier League match at Elland Road.

With the subsequent appeal having being dismissed, Struijk will now be suspended for Leeds’ next three matches.

Struijk's challenge left Elliott with a fracture dislocation of his left ankle (Mike Egerton/PA).
Struijk’s challenge left Elliott with a fracture dislocation of his left ankle (Mike Egerton/PA)

Marcelo Bielsa’s men travel to Newcastle on Friday, then Fulham in the Carabao Cup four days later before hosting West Ham the following Saturday.

Struijk’s challenge left Elliott with a fracture dislocation of his left ankle. The 18-year-old Liverpool midfielder underwent successful surgery on Tuesday.

Following the news that Struijk’s suspension would stand, Elliott apologised to the Leeds man and said he thought “it’s wrong”.

Replying to a post about the news on Sky Sports’ Instagram account, Elliott said: “Sorry about this Pascal. I think it’s wrong. But it’ll soon blow over brother and you’ll be back in no time smashing it again. Keep positive.”

Regarding Elliott’s recovery, Liverpool club doctor Jim Moxon told the club’s website on Tuesday: “We won’t put pressure on him by setting a specific timeframe beyond being able to say with confidence we expect him to feature again later in the season following our rehab programme.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]