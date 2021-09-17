Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock available for home clash with Leeds

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 11:07 am
Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock is fit for Friday night’s Premier League fixture against Leeds (Martin Rickett/PA)
Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock is fit for Friday night’s Premier League fixture against Leeds (Martin Rickett/PA)

Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock is available for Friday night’s Premier League clash with Leeds after shaking off a knock.

Willock and defenders Ciaran Clark and Javier Manquillo all picked up minor injuries in Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Manchester United, but the trio are expected to be fit, while winger Ryan Fraser has returned to training after an ankle problem.

However, striker Callum Wilson (thigh) will miss out once again, as will keeper Martin Dubravka (foot), defender Paul Dummett and midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (both calf), while head coach Steve Bruce faces a decision over whether to replace Freddie Woodman in goal with the fit-again Karl Darlow (Covid-19).

Marcelo Bielsa has a central defensive dilemma with Pascal Struijk, Diego Llorente and Robin Koch all ruled out.

Struijk starts a three-game ban following his straight red card in Sunday’s home defeat to Liverpool, while Llorente (muscle strain) and Koch (pubis) have not recovered from injury.

Adam Forshaw is still out due to a muscle strain, but is expected to return to contention next week and deadline-day signing Daniel James is pushing for his first start after making his debut off the bench last weekend.

Newcastle provisional squad: Woodman, Darlow, Manquillo, Krafth, Lewis, Clark, Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar, Hayden, Willock, Ritchie, S. Longstaff, Hendrick, Murphy, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton, Gayle.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Cooper, Dallas, Ayling, Firpo, Phillips, Rodrigo, Bamford, Harrison, James, Klich, Shackleton, Roberts, Klaesson,  Cresswell, Summerville, McCarron, Gelhardt, Drameh, Greenwood.

