Burglars stole medals from Reece James’ home while he was playing for Chelsea

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 11:10 am
Reece James had winners’ medals stolen from his home on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea defender Reece James has revealed he was the victim of a robbery on Tuesday where a number of his winners’ medals were stolen.

The right-back was not in his home at the time, instead he was playing for the Blues’ during their 1-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League.

In a lengthy message on Instagram, James confirmed his Champions League and Super Cup winners’ medals and Euro 2020 runners-up medal with England had been stolen.

He said: “On the evening of the 14th of September 2021 when I was playing for my club in the return of the Champions League, a group of cowardly robbers broke into my house. They managed to collectively lift a heavy safe containing some personal items of mine into their car.”

James put up four video clips of the robbers on his Instagram and insisted those investigating the crime were “closing in” on the perpetrators.

He added: “I never keep any jewellery of mine in my house so all that was contained in the safe were my Champions League winners medal and Super Cup winners medal and the runners up medal for the Euro 2020.

“These medals were won representing Chelsea and England – honours that can never be taken away from me whether or not I have the physical medals to prove it.

“Nevertheless, I am appealing to all my Chelsea and England fans to help identify and turn in these low life individuals who will never be able to rest easy as the evidence is mounting against them.

“The police, my advisers and Chelsea FC (and many others) are all behind me as we have firm leads on who the perpetrators are. We are closing in on them.

“Luckily, no one was present during the break in but I want to let all of you know I am safe and well. I really do appreciate having the platform to tell you all about my misfortune and I hope together we can catch these individuals and deliver justice where it is due.”

