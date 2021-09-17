Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aston Villa to make late call on Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 11:24 am
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez will be assessed along with Emi Buendia (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Emi Buendia and Emi Martinez will be assessed when they return from Croatia on Saturday, just hours before Aston Villa play Everton.

The pair have been training in Croatia to avoid being forced to quarantine after international duty with Argentina and Villa boss Dean Smith will make a late call on their availability.

Youngsters Jaden Philogene-Bidace and Carney Chukwuemeka are injured for the hosts.

Everton remain without Dominic Calvert-Lewin but James Rodriguez might be involved for the first time this season.

Calvert-Lewin now has a quadriceps injury to add to the broken toe he was nursing and it looks like he could be out for up to three weeks.

Rodriguez, who was heavily linked with a move away from Goodison Park during the transfer window and has yet to be involved under Rafael Benitez, has been training with his team-mates and the 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner could be on the bench on Saturday.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Hause, Tuanzebe, Young, Luiz, McGinn, Nakamba, Sanson, El Ghazi, Ramsey, Buendia, Bailey, Watkins, Ings, Traore.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Townsend, Gray, Richarlison, Begovic, Lonergan, Mina, Godfrey, Gomes, Iwobi, Davies, Rondon, Gordon.

