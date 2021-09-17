Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matt Doherty confident Tottenham will start firing under Nuno Espirito Santo

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 1:02 pm
Matt Doherty is confident Nuno Espirito Santo will get Tottenham firing (Jeremias Gonzalez/AP)
Matt Doherty is confident Nuno Espirito Santo will get Tottenham firing (Jeremias Gonzalez/AP)

Matt Doherty does not think it will be long until Nuno Espirito Santo has Tottenham fully firing.

Spurs won their opening three Premier League games 1-0, but a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace at the weekend and a 2-2 draw at Rennes in the Europa Conference League have seen their progress stutter.

Circumstances have been against Spurs since the international break, with injuries to key attacking players and the unavailability of Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez following their decision to travel to South America for World Cup qualifiers.

Goals and creativity have been an issue this season but Doherty, who served Nuno with distinction at Wolves, believes things will come good soon.

“He is only at the start of his reign, it takes time,” the Republic of Ireland defender said.

“You see what he did at Wolves, it takes a few seasons to master it. I am not saying it is going to take that long here but with a bit of time and coaching and working on the training pitch, it won’t be long until he has us firing.

“He has changed a little bit from what I remember. He has always been a top-class coach but he has had to adapt, he has changed the way he wants to play which is the main thing, he has changed the formation but his principles are still the same.

“He still wants to win games and play nice football. That is the main thing, that’s his way of playing.”

Nuno took over at Spurs after leaving Wolves in the summer
Nuno took over at Spurs after leaving Wolves in the summer (David Davies/PA)

Although they made their best ever start to a Premier League campaign, Spurs have struggled in front of goal and the 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace saw them register their fewest shots in a Premier League game since 2005.

Having Son Heung-min, Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura all fit again and the reintegration of Tanguy Ndombele should help, but Doherty admits it is an area that needs improvement.

“We are working on it, we are aware we are lacking in chances and goals this season, we have only scored three league goals,” he added.

“We are aware we need to keep the door shut at the back but then when we have the ball we need to start creating and having our ability we have going forward in the team, if we keep working on it and keep getting in the right positions things will change.”

