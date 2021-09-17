Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino remains sidelined by hamstring injury

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino’s hamstring injury keeps him out of the visit of Crystal Palace.

The Brazil international is not due back in training until next week at the earliest.

Defender Virgil Van Dijk and forward Sadio Mane are set to return to the side after being rested for the midweek Champions League win over AC Milan.

Crystal Palace will be without Jeffrey Schlupp for the trip to Anfield, although he is expected to re-join the squad on Monday.

Eberechi Eze remains on the long term injury list however, but is expected to return to training outside in the near future.

Nathan Ferguson also remains sidelined and is also unlikely to return imminently to the squad.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane, Kelleher, Adrian, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Origi.

Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, McArthur, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha, Butland, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Olise, Hughes, Clyne, Edouard, Kelly, Riedewald.