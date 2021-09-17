Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Striker Hwang Hee-chan pushing for a start as Wolves host Brentford

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 3:18 pm
Hwang Hee-chan is looking for his first Wolves start (Nick Potts/PA)
Hwang Hee-chan is looking for his first Wolves start (Nick Potts/PA)

Hwang Hee-chan is pushing to start Wolves’ clash with Brentford at Molineux.

The on-loan RB Leipzig striker scored on his debut after coming off the bench in last week’s 2-0 win at Watford.

Jonny (knee) and Pedro Neto (knee) remain long-term absentees for Wolves with Neto not expected back until early next year.

Brentford have no new injuries to contend with following their last-gasp defeat by Brighton.

Midfielder Shandon Baptiste came through 75 minutes on his return from a long lay-off and will be in contention again.

Josh Dasilva is still recovering from a hip problem and Mads Bech Sorensen remains sidelined by a knee injury.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Boly, Hoever, Mosquera, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Neves, Cundle, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Trincao, Traore, Podence, Silva, Hwang, Jimenez.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Norgaard, Roerslev, Mbeumo, Janelt, Canos, Ghoddos, Toney, Fernandez, Goode, Thompson, Onyeka, Jensen, Wissa, Baptiste, Bidstrup, Forss.

