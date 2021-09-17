Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football English Football

Thomas Tuchel reveals he thought Harry Kane would join Manchester City

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 10:37 pm Updated: September 18, 2021, 7:20 am
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel thought Harry Kane, pictured, was going to sign for Manchester City in the summer (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel thought Harry Kane, pictured, was going to sign for Manchester City in the summer (Adam Davy/PA)

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he expected Harry Kane to join Manchester City in the summer.

The Chelsea boss revealed he never had any serious ambition to try to sign the Tottenham talisman, especially given the strong links to the Premier League champions.

Pep Guardiola’s City pushed all summer to recruit Kane but never came close to striking a deal with Spurs.

Chelsea will head to north London on Sunday to face Kane and Tottenham, with Tuchel offering compelling insight into the summer’s biggest transfer that never was.

Asked about City’s attempts to sign Kane, Tuchel replied: “I thought that this would happen.

“We never had a list with his name on it and I never went to (Chelsea director) Marina (Granovskaia) to tell her to buy him.

“But the club sorted out the situation. There are many people around players, their agents and advisors and people in between and we had some information from these people.

“But it was never that close that we had to experience the rivalry (between Tottenham and Chelsea). We know about the rivalry but I had a feeling that it was never that far.”

Manchester City’s main Premier League rivals can be forgiven for breathing a sigh of relief that they missed out on Kane.

Liverpool v Chelsea – Premier League – Anfield
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, has revealed he never had Harry Kane on a wishlist of possible summer transfer window signings (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tuchel insisted he would not number among that rank however, revealing the football fan in him would like to see top stars like Kane able to stay one-club men for their full careers.

Asked if City would have been a fearsome prospect with Kane in their ranks, Tuchel replied: “No I was not scared, but if it would have happened I would have been very interested in how maybe it would have changed Manchester City’s style of playing.

“We are not afraid of anyone. We accept any team and Manchester City, Man United and Liverpool, they are the teams strong like no other in this league and they have strong squads.

“These are the guys with whom we want to compete and it’s normal that they fight for the best players and I thought this is maybe going to happen.

“On one side I was happy that he stayed because it is also nice that it exists in football that players play for one club only.

“Harry Kane is Tottenham and even for me I have absolutely nothing to do with Tottenham, I have never worked for them, when I think about Tottenham in the last decade you think about Harry Kane and this is very nice.

“Like you think about (Lionel) Messi and straight away you think about Barcelona and it is very hard to think that he plays for another club now, and that’s the same for Harry Kane.

“So from this side I was happy because I like it and a part of my personality is still a fan and I like that things like this happen.

“It is also nice that Romelu Lukaku is back at Chelsea and some things are a good fit and should not be changed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]