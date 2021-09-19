Jimmy Greaves’ career in numbers

Former Chelsea, Tottenham and England striker Jimmy Greaves has died at the age of 81.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his career in numbers.

114 – goals scored for the youth team after signing for Chelsea in 1956.

17 – Greaves’ age when he made his first-team debut for Chelsea, scoring in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

100 – number of league goals Greaves had scored by the age of 20. He remains the youngest player to reach the landmark.

99, 999 – the fee in pounds paid by Tottenham to sign Greaves from AC Milan in 1961.

132 – goals for Chelsea in 169 games.

44 – goals scored for England in 57 matches. He is still fourth on the all-time list behind Wayne Rooney (53), Bobby Charlton (49) and Gary Lineker (48).

6 – hat-tricks scored for England still stands as a record today.

41 – number of goals for Chelsea in 40 league games during the 1960/61 season is still a club record at Stamford Bridge.

266 – goals for Tottenham in 379 appearances means Greaves remains Spurs’ record goalscorer.