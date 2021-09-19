In pictures: The memorable life of football great Jimmy Greaves

European gas surges 60% in two days as EU sounds alarm European gas prices surged again, bringing their gains over just two days to 60%, as the impact of soaring energy costs rippled through equity and bond markets and the European Union sounded the alarm.

Shell left ‘disappointed’ after UK regulator declines to approve Jackdaw plans Shell’s Jackdaw project has been dealt a blow after the UK regulator declined to approve its field development plans.

Peterson ‘encouraged’ by activity boost for North Sea and beyond Logistics firm Peterson has said it is “encouraged” with activity picking up and the business eyeing a return to profits in 2021.