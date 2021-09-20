Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Southampton face nervous wait over fitness of Jack Stephens

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 2:17 pm
Southampton are enduring an anxious wait to learn to the full extent of the injury Jack Stephens sustained against Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)
Southampton are enduring an anxious wait to learn the full extent of the injury Jack Stephens sustained against Manchester City.

The 27-year-old defender was forced off just before half-time during Saturday’s goalless draw with the Premier League champions after dropping to the floor and clutching his right leg.

It is hoped the injury is a muscle problem, likely hamstring, but Stephens has struggled with a reoccurring knee issue recently, giving his manager Ralph Hasenhuttl some cause for concern.

“I don’t know what it is but he has had knee problems. Hopefully it is not too bad,” said Hasenhuttl.

“He was in perfect shape, he was a really important player for us. So early in the season an injury would not be good for us.”

Hasenhuttl is likely to provide a fresh update on Stephens on Tuesday night, following Southampton’s Carabao Cup tie against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Meanwhile, Valentino Livramento continues to catch the eye, after another impressive performance at the Etihad Stadium.

The 18-year-old full-back, signed from Chelsea last month, has played his way straight into the team and started all five of Saints’ Premier League matches this season.

“Yes, I must say I’m super happy with this guy,” said Hasenhuttl. “He was run out of energy in the end so we took him off.

“He shows every week how strong he is and when you play against such players like these you have to be good and one against one he is.

“He never stays, he is always going and that’s what I want from him. Physically he is a good guy, a good height for a full-back, a fantastic player. But keep it calm – don’t talk too much about him!

“I tell him that he will play immediately when he comes to us and I think that was something that helped him decide on coming to us.

“Kyle Walker-Peters was in his position but Kyle is now on the left. That tells you everything because Kyle was very important last season.”

